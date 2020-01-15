Analysts Set Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) PT at $34.57

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.57.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HCSG shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Thursday, October 24th.

Healthcare Services Group stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.50. The company had a trading volume of 473,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,877. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 0.73. Healthcare Services Group has a one year low of $21.16 and a one year high of $44.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.95 and a 200 day moving average of $25.12.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $455.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.31 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 17.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.43%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 6,935.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

