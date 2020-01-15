Analysts Set Tate & Lyle PLC (LON:TATE) Price Target at GBX 781

Shares of Tate & Lyle PLC (LON:TATE) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 781 ($10.27).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TATE shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Tate & Lyle to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 635 ($8.35) to GBX 770 ($10.13) in a report on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Tate & Lyle in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 790 ($10.39) price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

Tate & Lyle stock traded down GBX 2.40 ($0.03) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 786.40 ($10.34). 1,867,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,840,000. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 758.57 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 730.23. Tate & Lyle has a 52 week low of GBX 658.80 ($8.67) and a 52 week high of GBX 810 ($10.66). The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.62.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st were given a dividend of GBX 8.80 ($0.12) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a yield of 1.26%. Tate & Lyle’s payout ratio is 0.61%.

Tate & Lyle Company Profile

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

