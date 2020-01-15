Analysts Set ThyssenKrupp AG (FRA:TKA) Price Target at €14.34

ThyssenKrupp AG (FRA:TKA) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €13.51 ($15.71).

TKA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a €12.20 ($14.19) price target on ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays set a €9.50 ($11.05) price target on ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.00 ($10.47) price target on ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.00 ($17.44) price objective on ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €13.00 ($15.12) price objective on ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

FRA:TKA traded down €0.14 ($0.16) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching €12.01 ($13.96). 2,899,941 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. ThyssenKrupp has a 12-month low of €20.70 ($24.07) and a 12-month high of €27.01 ($31.41). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €11.82 and a 200-day moving average price of €12.00.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, and materials services in Germany, the United States, and China. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines.

