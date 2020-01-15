Analysts Set Vivendi SA (EPA:VIV) Price Target at €31.09

Vivendi SA (EPA:VIV) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €31.16 ($36.23).

VIV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC set a €28.50 ($33.14) price target on Vivendi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank set a €37.00 ($43.02) price objective on Vivendi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective on Vivendi and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. UBS Group set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on Vivendi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays set a €28.50 ($33.14) price objective on Vivendi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th.

VIV stock traded down €0.40 ($0.47) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting €25.30 ($29.42). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,178,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,570,000. Vivendi has a 12 month low of €16.85 ($19.59) and a 12 month high of €24.87 ($28.92). The company has a 50 day moving average of €25.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of €25.09.

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

