Analysts Set WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Target Price at $46.25

Shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.25.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Saturday, October 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Shares of WSFS stock remained flat at $$42.68 during trading hours on Thursday. 225,149 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,544. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.87. WSFS Financial has a 1 year low of $37.19 and a 1 year high of $46.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 20.56% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $183.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.75 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WSFS Financial will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Paul S. Greenplate sold 6,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total transaction of $264,374.88. 2.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 3.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 310,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,829,000 after acquiring an additional 9,186 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,307,000. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 16.3% during the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 7,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 11.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 896,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,037,000 after acquiring an additional 91,823 shares in the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

