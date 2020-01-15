Angel Oak Final Strategies Incm Trm Trst (NYSE:FINS) Announces $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Angel Oak Final Strategies Incm Trm Trst (NYSE:FINS) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th.

Shares of NYSE:FINS opened at $20.84 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.68. Angel Oak Final Strategies Incm Trm Trst has a one year low of $19.70 and a one year high of $21.79.

