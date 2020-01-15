ANGLO AMERN PLA/S (OTCMKTS:ANGPY) Stock Price Down 0.3%

ANGLO AMERN PLA/S (OTCMKTS:ANGPY)’s share price traded down 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.60 and last traded at $15.80, 6,856 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 54% from the average session volume of 4,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.85.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.82.

ANGLO AMERN PLA/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ANGPY)

Anglo American Platinum Limited engages in the production and sale of platinum group metals, base metals, and precious metals in South Africa and internationally. It produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium, as well as nickel, copper, cobalt sulphate, sodium sulphate, and gold.

