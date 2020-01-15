Aphria Inc (NYSE:APHA) Short Interest Update

Aphria Inc (NYSE:APHA) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,940,000 shares, a decrease of 8.1% from the December 15th total of 33,680,000 shares. Approximately 13.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APHA. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Aphria during the fourth quarter worth approximately $304,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. lifted its position in shares of Aphria by 116.8% during the 3rd quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 175,200 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Aphria by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 22,305 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aphria by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aphria in the third quarter worth $57,000. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APHA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $8.30 price target on shares of Aphria and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Aphria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aphria from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Pi Financial set a $9.00 target price on shares of Aphria and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Aphria in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.40 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Aphria currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.09.

Shares of NYSE:APHA traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $5.36. The company had a trading volume of 6,622,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,057,570. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.68 and a beta of 2.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.62. Aphria has a 1-year low of $3.76 and a 1-year high of $10.95.

Aphria (NYSE:APHA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $126.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.15 million. The business’s revenue was up 848.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Aphria will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Aphria Inc produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers sativa, indica, and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. It serves patients and health professionals. The company also sells its products online. Aphria Inc is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

