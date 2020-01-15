Apollo Medical Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AMEH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Apollo Medical Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AMEH) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Apollo Medical’s earnings. Apollo Medical reported earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 350%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Medical will report full year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.27 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Apollo Medical.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The company had revenue of $156.06 million for the quarter. Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 0.88%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMEH shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Apollo Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ AMEH traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.92. 64,114 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,804. Apollo Medical has a fifty-two week low of $13.02 and a fifty-two week high of $23.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market cap of $625.28 million, a PE ratio of 61.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of -0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.96.

In other Apollo Medical news, CEO Thomas S. Lam purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.30 per share, for a total transaction of $163,000.00. Also, major shareholder Physicians Of Californi Allied acquired 12,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.92 per share, with a total value of $225,774.08. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 303,058 shares of company stock worth $5,428,152. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Apollo Medical by 113.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Apollo Medical by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Apollo Medical by 1,518.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Apollo Medical by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,215 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apollo Medical by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 6,816 shares during the period. 15.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Medical Company Profile

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric integrated population health management company, provides medical care services. The company offers care coordination services to principal constituents of the healthcare delivery system, including patients, families, primary care physicians, specialists, acute care hospitals, alternative sites of inpatient care, physician groups, and health plans.

