Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) Shares Sold by Community Bank of Raymore

Community Bank of Raymore trimmed its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,150 shares during the period. Apple Hospitality REIT accounts for about 0.8% of Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Community Bank of Raymore owned 0.06% of Apple Hospitality REIT worth $2,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APLE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 159.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 113.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 180.5% in the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 4,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 56.8% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.19% of the company’s stock.

APLE stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.82. 1,950,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,760,263. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.98. Apple Hospitality REIT Inc has a 12-month low of $14.65 and a 12-month high of $16.90.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $331.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.85 million. Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 14.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Research analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT Inc will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.77%.

In related news, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.26 per share, with a total value of $81,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 10,138,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,857,083.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $113,470. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

APLE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

