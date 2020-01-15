Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the forty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation, twenty-four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $274.19.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $280.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. HSBC set a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Cascend Securities lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th.

Shares of AAPL stock traded down $4.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $312.68. 40,441,939 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,390,543. The firm has a market cap of $1,360.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.25. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $150.05 and a fifty-two week high of $317.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $283.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.71.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $64.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.86 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 53.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple will post 13.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 3,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.26, for a total transaction of $917,178.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,607,132.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total value of $9,639,799.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,170,677 shares in the company, valued at $301,788,823.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,785 shares of company stock worth $13,472,882. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 2,874.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 35,914,893 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,108,275,000 after acquiring an additional 34,707,634 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 29,161.0% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $57,543,000 after purchasing an additional 16,838,124 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Apple by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,844,434 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,428,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382,156 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth $459,677,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Apple by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,261,306 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,176,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

