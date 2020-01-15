Aquabounty Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AQB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Aquabounty Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AQB) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 308,900 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the December 15th total of 287,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQB. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Aquabounty Technologies by 4.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 8,041 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Aquabounty Technologies by 17.6% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 373,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 55,949 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Aquabounty Technologies by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 373,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 55,949 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Aquabounty Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aquabounty Technologies by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 25,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aquabounty Technologies stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.45. The company had a trading volume of 9,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,356. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 5.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.66. The company has a market cap of $51.55 million, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.03. Aquabounty Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $5.45.

Aquabounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. Aquabounty Technologies had a negative net margin of 7,510.69% and a negative return on equity of 45.56%. Sell-side analysts expect that Aquabounty Technologies will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AQB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aquabounty Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded Aquabounty Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, National Securities upgraded shares of Aquabounty Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and markets products to enhance productivity in aquaculture. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically modified Atlantic salmon for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc in June 2004.

