Aragon (ANT) Trading Down 6.4% This Week

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 15th. One Aragon token can currently be bought for $0.54 or 0.00006188 BTC on major exchanges including Liqui, Bittrex, HitBTC and AirSwap. Aragon has a total market cap of $16.91 million and $143,020.00 worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Aragon has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 66.8% against the dollar and now trades at $372.40 or 0.04249436 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011411 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00200806 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00028132 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00132382 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Aragon Profile

Aragon launched on May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,199,262 tokens. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject . Aragon’s official website is aragon.one . The official message board for Aragon is blog.aragon.one

Aragon Token Trading

Aragon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: GOPAX, IDEX, Bitfinex, HitBTC, Upbit, Bittrex, AirSwap and Liqui. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aragon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aragon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

