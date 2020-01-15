Archford Capital Strategies LLC Buys Shares of 11,042 iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motco acquired a new stake in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 234.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 2,830.8% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $107,000.

NASDAQ:EMB opened at $114.68 on Wednesday. iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $105.62 and a 52-week high of $115.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.51.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.4411 per share. This represents a $5.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th.

iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Profile

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

