Archford Capital Strategies LLC Has $1.59 Million Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,200,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,841,880,000 after acquiring an additional 411,655 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.5% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,398,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,280,898,000 after acquiring an additional 46,928 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 8,442.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,376,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $679,143,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313,853 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 1,092.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,518,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $615,789,000 after buying an additional 4,139,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Caterpillar by 4.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,367,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $595,189,000 after buying an additional 174,165 shares during the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CAT shares. Standpoint Research downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Caterpillar from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Caterpillar from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Caterpillar to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.44.

NYSE CAT opened at $146.68 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $146.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.75 and a fifty-two week high of $150.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.52.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.82 by ($0.16). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 42.51% and a net margin of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 36.72%.

In other news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 68,993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total value of $10,098,505.41. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 14,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,068,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,704,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,122 shares of company stock valued at $13,083,041 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.