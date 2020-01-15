Archford Capital Strategies LLC Reduces Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,308 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 64,586 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $11,676,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 56,574 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $10,228,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 670.0% during the 4th quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 29,261 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,034,000 after buying an additional 25,461 shares during the period. Finally, Sabal Trust CO raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 125,681 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $22,722,000 after buying an additional 2,944 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNP opened at $180.80 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $177.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.56. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $149.09 and a one year high of $182.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $123.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.08.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 49.05%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. TD Securities reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Ardour Capital raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.68.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total value of $916,794.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,815,664.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

