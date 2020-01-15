Archford Capital Strategies LLC Sells 374 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $310,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 3,798 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 8,049 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 5,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 63,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,369,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA CWB opened at $57.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.64. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $48.48 and a 1 year high of $57.36.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.7069 per share. This is a positive change from SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $8.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.81%.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

