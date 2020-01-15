Archford Capital Strategies LLC Sells 424 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC decreased its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 424 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in Waste Management by 139.6% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Waste Management by 146.8% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 162,829 shares during the period. American National Bank purchased a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 186.2% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $118.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.48 and a 12 month high of $121.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.02. The stock has a market cap of $49.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.60.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 28.63%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.512 dividend. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.81%.

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,551,984. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 3,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.97, for a total transaction of $350,443.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,224,159.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,797 shares of company stock valued at $974,403. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on WM. Stifel Nicolaus set a $125.00 target price on shares of Waste Management and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, CIBC began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.27.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Further Reading: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.