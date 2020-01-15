Archford Capital Strategies LLC Sells 60 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,833 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Boeing comprises about 0.9% of Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BA. Pflug Koory LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 6,412 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management grew its position in shares of Boeing by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 7,420 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. grew its position in shares of Boeing by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 9,567 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $544,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $3,753,000. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $324.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $370.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Longbow Research initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $362.88.

NYSE BA opened at $332.35 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $340.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $354.34. Boeing Co has a 12-month low of $319.55 and a 12-month high of $446.01. The firm has a market cap of $185.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.19.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20 billion. Boeing had a net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 367.68%. The business’s revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Boeing Co will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $2.055 per share. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.34%.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

