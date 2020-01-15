Archford Capital Strategies LLC Trims Stock Position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises about 1.0% of Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Amgen by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 58,821 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Monument Capital Management raised its position in Amgen by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 8,292 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its position in Amgen by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 3,730 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMGN. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Goldman Sachs Group set a $243.00 price objective on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.39.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.45, for a total transaction of $91,566.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,166,230.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 9,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.54, for a total value of $2,074,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,162 shares of company stock worth $4,214,030. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AMGN stock opened at $240.00 on Wednesday. Amgen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.30 and a twelve month high of $244.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The company has a market capitalization of $141.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.52.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 80.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 40.28%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

