Arctic Star Exploration (CVE:ADD) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Shares of Arctic Star Exploration Corp (CVE:ADD) were down 5.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, approximately 13,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 65,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63.

About Arctic Star Exploration (CVE:ADD)

Arctic Star Exploration Corp., a junior natural resource company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada and Finland. The company primarily explores for diamond and niobium/rare earth deposits. Its flagship project is the Timantti diamond project covering an area of 243 hectares exploration permit and 193,700 hectares exploration reservation located in Finland.

