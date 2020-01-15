Ardea Resources (OTCMKTS:ARRRF) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Ardea Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:ARRRF)’s share price rose 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.40 and last traded at $0.40, approximately 2,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 11,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.40 and its 200 day moving average is $0.36.

Ardea Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ARRRF)

Ardea Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia. The company explores for cobalt, nickel, scandium, gold, zinc, silver, and lead deposits. Its principal projects include the Kalgoorlie nickel project located in Kalgoorlie, Western Australia; and the Lewis Ponds project located in the Lachlan Fold Belt of New South Wales.

