Arepacoin (AREPA) 24 Hour Volume Hits $319.00

Arepacoin (CURRENCY:AREPA) traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. During the last seven days, Arepacoin has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Arepacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Arepacoin has a total market capitalization of $59,580.00 and $319.00 worth of Arepacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00054327 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 31% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000377 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 48.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Arepacoin Coin Profile

AREPA is a coin. Arepacoin’s total supply is 16,888,641 coins. Arepacoin’s official Twitter account is @ArepaCoinVe and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arepacoin is www.arepacoinve.info

Arepacoin Coin Trading

Arepacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arepacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arepacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arepacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

