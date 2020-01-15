Argentum Silver (CVE:ASL) Trading Down 3.3%

Argentum Silver Corp (CVE:ASL) shares were down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.29, approximately 41,500 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 28,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

The stock has a market cap of $13.65 million and a P/E ratio of -48.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.29 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.28.

About Argentum Silver (CVE:ASL)

Argentum Silver Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. It holds 100% interests in the Coyote and Victoria projects situated in the state of Jalisco; and a 100% interest in Butt Township comprising 10 unpatented mining claims located in Butt Township, Ontario.

