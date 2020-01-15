Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $491.27 Million

Equities analysts expect Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) to report $491.27 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Argo Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $489.20 million and the highest is $494.70 million. Argo Group reported sales of $483.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Argo Group will report full-year sales of $1.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $1.97 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Argo Group.

Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $493.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.37 million.

ARGO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Argo Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Argo Group in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Argo Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. William Blair lowered shares of Argo Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Argo Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Argo Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.04.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Argo Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Argo Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 25,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in Argo Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 30,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in Argo Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 12,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Argo Group by 93.7% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period.

Shares of ARGO stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $69.03. 153,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,556. Argo Group has a 1 year low of $60.36 and a 1 year high of $78.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.12 and a 200 day moving average of $67.43.

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. The company operates through following segments: Property, Liability, Professional and Specialty. The Property segment includes both property insurance and reinsurance products. The Liability segment includes a broad range of primary and excess casualty products.

