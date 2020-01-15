Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies to treat life-threatening infections. The company’s product pipeline consists of AR-301, AR-105, AR-101, AR-401, AR-201 and AR-501 which are in clinical stages. Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in San Jose, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Aridis Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northland Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.20.

Shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,978. The company has a market cap of $63.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of -0.85. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.07 and a 1-year high of $12.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.23.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.54). As a group, equities analysts predict that Aridis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.77 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aridis Pharmaceuticals stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARDS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 25,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.29% of Aridis Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S.

