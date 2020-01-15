Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $223.04.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ANET shares. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Arista Networks from $280.00 to $216.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Cowen cut their price target on Arista Networks from $295.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $287.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective (down previously from $270.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st.

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.04, for a total transaction of $2,262,226.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,455.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 329 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.00, for a total transaction of $63,826.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,313 shares of company stock valued at $8,512,051 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Arista Networks by 1,281.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arista Networks stock traded up $2.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $215.60. 229,586 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 589,373. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a current ratio of 5.91. The company has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $199.96 and a 200-day moving average of $227.52. Arista Networks has a 12 month low of $173.31 and a 12 month high of $331.27.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $654.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.26 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 32.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arista Networks will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

