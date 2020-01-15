Arlington Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 3,600 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 40.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPTS. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 31,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 27.9% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. LifePlan Financial Group Inc lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.99. The stock had a trading volume of 808,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,691. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.96 and its 200 day moving average is $29.99. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $29.54 and a twelve month high of $30.12.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%.

