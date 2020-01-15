Arlington Financial Advisors LLC Sells 12,232 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 31.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,232 shares during the period. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 286.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 286.0% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GILD. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho set a $81.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $75.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.91.

Shares of GILD stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $64.10. 7,077,741 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,720,738. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.89 and a 12-month high of $70.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.11.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.01. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 37.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.98%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.77, for a total value of $388,043.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,510,342.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total transaction of $190,658.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,504.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,622 shares of company stock valued at $2,986,438. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

