Arlington Financial Advisors LLC Sells 881 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,662 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 881 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises about 2.4% of Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 15.2% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 455 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 517.3% during the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 12,248 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,237,000 after buying an additional 10,264 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.0% during the second quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 18,507 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,891,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 17.0% during the second quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,343,168 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,868,305,000 after buying an additional 508,650 shares in the last quarter. 69.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $300.82. 1,603,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,123,326. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $205.75 and a fifty-two week high of $307.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.73, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $295.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $289.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The firm had revenue of $37.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $329.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $300.00.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total transaction of $600,755.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,762. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $587,980.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,545,029.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,471 shares of company stock valued at $9,739,998. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.