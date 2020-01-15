Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, a decline of 11.6% from the December 15th total of 1,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 380,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AWI. ValuEngine downgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI downgraded Armstrong World Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.34.

AWI stock traded up $1.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.12. The stock had a trading volume of 411,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,824. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.17. Armstrong World Industries has a 1-year low of $62.57 and a 1-year high of $104.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 78.13%. The firm had revenue of $277.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AWI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,472,013 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $629,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338,327 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,325,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,275,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $221,219,000 after purchasing an additional 216,655 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 474,663 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,900,000 after purchasing an additional 200,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,765,000. 99.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

