ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.56 Million

Equities research analysts predict that ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) will report $1.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for ArQule’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.00 million and the lowest is $200,000.00. ArQule posted sales of $2.94 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ArQule will report full year sales of $3.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $4.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $10.00 million, with estimates ranging from $3.70 million to $23.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ArQule.

ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million. ArQule had a negative return on equity of 33.10% and a negative net margin of 805.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ARQL shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ArQule from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ArQule from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of ArQule from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of ArQule in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of ArQule from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.78.

NASDAQ:ARQL traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.00. 6,171,519 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,269,081. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.00 and a beta of 2.49. ArQule has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $20.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.22. The company has a quick ratio of 8.27, a current ratio of 8.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in ArQule by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 43,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in ArQule by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 32,403 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in ArQule by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in ArQule in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in ArQule by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 5,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

ArQule, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline includes ARQ 531, an orally bioavailable, potent and reversible dual inhibitor of wild type and C481S-mutant Bruton's tyrosine kinase that is in Phase I trial for patients with B-cell malignancies refractory to other therapeutic options; and miransertib (ARQ 092), a potent and selective inhibitor of the protein kinase B (AKT), a serine/threonine kinase, which is in Phase Ib in combination with the hormonal therapy and anastrozole in patients with advanced endometrial cancer.

