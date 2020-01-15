Artemis Investment Management LLP Has $13.61 Million Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lowered its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 67.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 122,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 251,362 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $13,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,854,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,875,780,000 after buying an additional 974,005 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 69.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,470,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $847,444,000 after buying an additional 3,484,837 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 16,857.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,279,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $526,585,000 after buying an additional 5,247,916 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,162,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,476,000 after buying an additional 293,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 18.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,602,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,384,000 after buying an additional 553,997 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Shares of MMC opened at $111.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.88 and a twelve month high of $113.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.96. The firm has a market cap of $56.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 21st that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.90.

In other news, SVP Laurie Ledford sold 4,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.18, for a total value of $465,714.90. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.