Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Declares $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 0.2496 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th.

Artesian Resources has raised its dividend by an average of 3.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Artesian Resources has a payout ratio of 62.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NASDAQ ARTNA opened at $37.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $338.22 million, a P/E ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 0.08. Artesian Resources has a 52-week low of $33.75 and a 52-week high of $40.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.59.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Artesian Resources had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $22.55 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director William C. Wyer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total value of $73,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ARTNA. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Artesian Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Artesian Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th.

Artesian Resources Company Profile

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services on the Delmarva Peninsula. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

