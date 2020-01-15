Asante Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PUMP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Asante Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PUMP) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.82.

Several analysts have issued reports on PUMP shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Asante Solutions from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Asante Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Asante Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $15.00 price target on shares of Asante Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Asante Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Get Asante Solutions alerts:

NASDAQ:PUMP traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.07. The company had a trading volume of 888,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,136. Asante Solutions has a 52-week low of $7.07 and a 52-week high of $25.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.58.

Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $541.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its holdings in shares of Asante Solutions by 1,276.4% during the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 13,632 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Asante Solutions during the second quarter worth about $317,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Asante Solutions during the third quarter worth about $216,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Asante Solutions by 11.7% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Asante Solutions by 63.6% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 33,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 12,874 shares during the period.

Asante Solutions Company Profile

Asante Solutions, Inc is a medical device company. The Company is a manufacturer of Asante Snap Insulin Pump System (Snap system), which is a pump featuring a modular design with pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable pump bodies, utilized in combination with a controller. The Snap system comprises four components: the Snap system controller, a disposable pump body, disposable pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable infusion sets.

Featured Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Asante Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asante Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.