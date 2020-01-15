Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Hits New 1-Year High at $142.82

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $142.82 and last traded at $141.90, with a volume of 3280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $138.82.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $125.25 and its 200-day moving average is $113.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 15.74, a quick ratio of 15.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.78. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 789.80% and a negative return on equity of 29.04%. The company had revenue of $2.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -4.53 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 53.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,178,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $826,551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509,034 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1,024.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,014,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,802,000 after acquiring an additional 924,169 shares during the period. Camber Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 51.2% during the second quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 650,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,848,000 after acquiring an additional 220,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 102.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 179,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,704,000 after acquiring an additional 91,000 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 48.1% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 248,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,640,000 after acquiring an additional 80,805 shares during the period.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASND)

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

