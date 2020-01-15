Ascension Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Ascension Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,680 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 66.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,887,187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,231,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,095 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 12,995.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,429,875 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $360,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,956 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Becton Dickinson and by 33.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,152,328 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $544,452,000 after acquiring an additional 543,512 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Becton Dickinson and by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,018,011 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,800,769,000 after acquiring an additional 520,350 shares during the period. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the second quarter worth about $101,966,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BDX opened at $278.63 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $267.48 and its 200-day moving average is $255.96. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 12-month low of $221.47 and a 12-month high of $277.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $74.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.01. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is a positive change from Becton Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 27.05%.

Several brokerages have commented on BDX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $261.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $262.00 to $256.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays lowered shares of Becton Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.70.

In other news, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 11,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.57, for a total value of $3,087,516.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 225,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,857,619.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.23, for a total transaction of $89,234.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,145,093.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 91,231 shares of company stock worth $24,787,690. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Becton Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

