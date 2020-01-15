Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 775,600 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the December 15th total of 726,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 572,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several research firms recently commented on AHT. Deutsche Bank set a $5.00 target price on Ashford Hospitality Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ashford Hospitality Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.38.

AHT opened at $2.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.81. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 12-month low of $2.33 and a 12-month high of $5.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.61 million, a P/E ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This is a boost from Ashford Hospitality Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Ashford Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.05%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AHT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,865,000. Goodwin Daniel L boosted its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 461.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 246,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 202,500 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $600,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 643,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 172,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 550.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 202,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 171,265 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.82% of the company’s stock.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing opportunistically in the hospitality industry in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

