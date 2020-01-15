Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $140.83.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday.

In other Aspen Technology news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 2,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total transaction of $269,854.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,348,878.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 188,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,850,000 after purchasing an additional 17,063 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 186,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,518,000 after purchasing an additional 5,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $20,841,000. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AZPN stock traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $140.08. The company had a trading volume of 436,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,383. The company’s fifty day moving average is $124.34 and its 200 day moving average is $125.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Aspen Technology has a fifty-two week low of $87.36 and a fifty-two week high of $142.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 37.16 and a beta of 1.52.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $134.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.49 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 43.83% and a return on equity of 67.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Aspen Technology will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

