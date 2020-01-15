Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) Shares Sold by Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. trimmed its holdings in Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 988,353 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 86,233 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc comprises approximately 1.5% of Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $21,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Associated Banc by 167.4% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,840,627 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,212 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Associated Banc in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,221,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Associated Banc by 5.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,021,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,585,000 after buying an additional 57,207 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Associated Banc by 71.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 765,769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,507,000 after buying an additional 319,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Associated Banc by 342.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 669,642 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,560,000 after buying an additional 518,159 shares during the last quarter. 73.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

In other news, EVP John A. Utz sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total transaction of $40,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,162,137.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William M. Bohn sold 15,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total value of $333,305.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,213.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,281 shares of company stock valued at $1,086,936 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Associated Banc stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.72. 11,487 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 939,867. Associated Banc Corp has a 1 year low of $18.52 and a 1 year high of $23.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.73 and a 200-day moving average of $20.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 21.73%. The business had revenue of $307.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Associated Banc Corp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This is a boost from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is 35.47%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ASB. Robert W. Baird cut Associated Banc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut Associated Banc from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Associated Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Stephens set a $22.00 price objective on Associated Banc and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

Featured Article: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB).

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.