AstroNova Inc (NASDAQ:ALOT) Short Interest Down 7.1% in December

AstroNova Inc (NASDAQ:ALOT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,200 shares, a drop of 7.1% from the December 15th total of 36,800 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 34,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

NASDAQ:ALOT opened at $13.28 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.99 and a 200 day moving average of $17.88. The company has a market capitalization of $93.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.32. AstroNova has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $27.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $33.32 million during the quarter. AstroNova had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 3.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AstroNova will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. AstroNova’s payout ratio is 34.15%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALOT. TheStreet downgraded AstroNova from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AstroNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th.

In other AstroNova news, Director Yvonne Schlaeppi purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.16 per share, for a total transaction of $28,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,087.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALOT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in AstroNova in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in AstroNova by 7.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in AstroNova in the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in AstroNova in the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in AstroNova in the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Institutional investors own 61.90% of the company’s stock.

About AstroNova

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Product Identification and Test & Measurement (T&M).

