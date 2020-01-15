Astrotech Corp (NASDAQ:ASTC) Short Interest Update

Astrotech Corp (NASDAQ:ASTC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 193,700 shares, a decline of 11.5% from the December 15th total of 218,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 574,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 5.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

ASTC traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,493. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Astrotech has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $5.40.

Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The aerospace company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Astrotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.

About Astrotech

Astrotech Corporation operates as a science and technology development and commercialization company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Astro Scientific and Astral Images Corporation. The Astro Scientific segment manufactures chemical detection and analysis instrumentation that detects and identifies trace amounts of explosives and narcotics.

