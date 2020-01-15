At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) Issues Q4 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.33-0.36 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $393-393 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $388.51 million.At Home Group also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.53-0.56 EPS.

Shares of NYSE HOME opened at $5.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $325.66 million, a P/E ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. At Home Group has a 1-year low of $4.58 and a 1-year high of $25.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.03 and its 200-day moving average is $7.28.

Get At Home Group alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded At Home Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Buckingham Research reiterated an underperform rating and set a $4.75 price objective (down previously from $6.00) on shares of At Home Group in a research report on Friday, December 6th. William Blair cut At Home Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. TheStreet raised At Home Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of At Home Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. At Home Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.88.

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décors, holiday accessories, home organization products, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

See Also: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for At Home Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for At Home Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.