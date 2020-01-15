Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.00.
ATRA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho set a $43.00 target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 25th.
ATRA traded up $0.61 on Tuesday, hitting $16.80. 914,739 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 761,474. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 9.56 and a current ratio of 9.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.53 and its 200 day moving average is $14.65. Atara Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $10.38 and a fifty-two week high of $41.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $894.57 million, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 2.07.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRA. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 59.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 81.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 3,723 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 25.2% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the period.
About Atara Biotherapeutics
Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.
Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.