Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

ATRA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho set a $43.00 target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

ATRA traded up $0.61 on Tuesday, hitting $16.80. 914,739 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 761,474. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 9.56 and a current ratio of 9.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.53 and its 200 day moving average is $14.65. Atara Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $10.38 and a fifty-two week high of $41.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $894.57 million, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 2.07.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.09. Analysts forecast that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRA. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 59.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 81.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 3,723 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 25.2% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the period.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

