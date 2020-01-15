ATLANTIA SPA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ATASY) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ATLANTIA SPA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ATASY) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atlantia S.p.A. is a holding company with responsibility for portfolio strategies in the transport and communications infrastructures and network sectors. The company builds and operates toll motorways in Italy and internationally. Atlantia is based in Roma, Italy. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ATASY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ATLANTIA SPA/ADR from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine upgraded ATLANTIA SPA/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

ATLANTIA SPA/ADR stock opened at $11.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. ATLANTIA SPA/ADR has a one year low of $10.73 and a one year high of $14.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.58 and a 200 day moving average of $12.31.

Atlantia S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of motorways, airports and transport infrastructure, parking areas, and intermodal systems worldwide. It operates 14,000 kilometers of toll motorways in Italy and France. The company manages, maintains, constructs, and widens related motorways operated under concession; and provides support for the Italian motorway operators.

