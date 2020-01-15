Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Acquires 4,038 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 25.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,038 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHD opened at $58.40 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.62 and a 200 day moving average of $55.15. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.86 and a fifty-two week high of $58.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.4658 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. This is a positive change from Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

