Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp trimmed its position in shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,308 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 885 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Masco by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,982 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Masco by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 19,071 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in Masco by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in Masco by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 99,315 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Masco by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,413 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. 91.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MAS stock opened at $47.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.43. Masco Corp has a twelve month low of $30.48 and a twelve month high of $48.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Masco had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 1,500.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Masco Corp will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.60%.

Masco announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 16.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Masco from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.88.

In related news, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 11,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $510,081.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,296.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marie A. Ffolkes sold 1,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total transaction of $90,452.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,603 shares in the company, valued at $351,410.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 290,650 shares of company stock worth $13,385,233. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

