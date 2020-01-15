Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Sells 146 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lessened its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MMC. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter worth $34,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter worth $52,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1,122.5% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 16.2% in the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter worth $112,000. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

MMC has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.90.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, SVP Laurie Ledford sold 4,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.18, for a total transaction of $465,714.90. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

MMC stock opened at $111.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.88 and a twelve month high of $113.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.96.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

