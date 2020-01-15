Atlas Brown Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Atlas Brown Inc. lessened its stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

iShares US Technology ETF stock opened at $243.10 on Wednesday. iShares US Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $163.44 and a 52-week high of $244.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.3663 per share. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.

About iShares US Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

