Aurcana (OTCMKTS:AUNFF) Stock Price Down 10%

Aurcana Corp (OTCMKTS:AUNFF) traded down 10% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19, 413,761 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 32% from the average session volume of 312,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.21.

Get Aurcana alerts:

Aurcana (OTCMKTS:AUNFF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.

Aurcana Corporation operates as mineral exploration company. It owns the Revenue-Virginius Mine loacted in Colorado, and the Shafter-Presidio Silver Project located in Texas, the United States. The primary resource at the Shafter and Revenue-Viriginius is silver, as well as gold, lead, and zinc. Aurcana Corporation was incorporated in 1917 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Receive News & Ratings for Aurcana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurcana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.